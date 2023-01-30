Monday, January 30, 2023
Will You Be Our Pal-entine? Dessert Party on Feb. 10

By City of Coronado

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your friends at the John D. Spreckels Center on Friday, February 10 from 1 to 2:30 pm. There will be tasty desserts, fruit nibbles, savory treats, and beverages to enjoy. Plus the talented Michael Aronson will be entertaining guests with beautiful Latin and finger style guitar music.

The John D. Spreckels Center serves the 50+ community and is located at 1019 Seventh Street. Please register by February 8. Cost for residents is $9 and $11 for nonresidents and includes a festive take home favor.

Join us for a lovely afternoon. For questions, please call 619-522-7343.

 

 



