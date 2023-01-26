Coronado Boys Soccer Wins 5-0 on Senior Night Against Christian High School

It was a senior night to remember for the Islanders winning 5-0 against Christian High School on January 24.

Watch this senior night celebration compilation video:

In the first 40 minutes of play there were two goals, both fittingly by seniors on their senior night.

The first goal scored was by Julio Miyazaquil-Lopez, who received a beautiful pass from Dylan Groeneveld right in front of the goal which set Julio in the perfect position to header the ball into the back of the net. An great play that put the Islanders on the board 1-0.

The second goal was scored by Dario Piagentini after a teammate was fouled inside the box giving the Islanders a penalty kick on the play and head coach Jeff Roe gave Dario a shot to capitalize on. He did just that and struck the ball with such force it zoomed straight by the goalie. The 2-0 score held going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime the Islanders seemed super relaxed and comfortable. Searching for more goals they had very good chemistry and obviously a good game plan as they kept the ball on the offensive side for almost the entire rest of the match. Along with that, they scored three more goals before the final whistle blew.

Nick Lorr scored the third goal of the night and put the Islanders up 3-0. He did it by receiving a cross, kicking it, getting blocked, and then following up with another strike of the ball seconds later that drove it into the net.

With the clock counting down, closer to finalizing the win, it wasn’t going to stop Coronado from scoring. With around 24 minutes left in the game, Kai Esser scored the fourth goal for the Islanders. He was able to get into open space in front of the right side of the goal and shot the ball, untouched, straight in, adding one more, making it 4-0.

The final goal of the night for Coronado was scored by Andrew Bear. Along with team chemistry comes the ability to make great plays. Andrew made a phenomenal play. After a throw in, it was headered into the air setting up a straight shot for the goal. Seemingly out of nowhere Andrew came through and volleyed the ball into the goal to increase the lead 5-0.

It was an exceptional senior night win for the Islanders.

Post game, Nick Lorr commented, “A lot of guys are dealing with minor injuries so I think the most important thing is to get rest to be 100% for Saints [Saint Augustine High School away game on January 26].”

With the words from Nick, it seems like they are preparing in a smart way for the competitive game ahead. Healthy players help to produce a healthy team, which when it comes to highly competitive games, are super useful.

The Islanders have now moved onto 9-3-1 overall for the season, and are 1-2-1 in league play. Their next home game will be on January 31 against University City, at 6pm.





