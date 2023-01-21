Islander Girls Basketball Stymied by Madison 48-24

The Islander girls basketball team faced Madison High School on Tuesday, January 17. Going into the night with a 1-13 record, the girls were still a work in progress. However, this game set a new bar and helped the team realize what they were capable of.

Senior Kati Potter made the first bucket of the night with a shot just inside the three-point line. She held her own against bigger players, gathering five rebounds and blocking three shots.

After the first half, the Islanders were trailing by 11 points 24-13.

“There were some good takeaways from the Madison game. I see some growth with them starting to play together as a team,” Coach John Coolidge shared.

Sophomore Selena Herrera collected a personal record of 22 points for the night. Her communication and focus on the court allowed her multiple opportunities to score.

Junior Virginia Ryan continued her strong defensive game with nine blocked shots. Freshmen Maria Anaya and Claudia Geraldo also made appearances on the court and contributed greatly with their aggressive defense and hustling.

Although the game ended with an Islander loss 48-24, the girls certainly gained experience on the court and their valiant efforts were not in vain. The team will host their next home game on Tuesday, January 31, against Patrick Henry at 6:15 pm.





