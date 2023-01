Coronado retail store Fair Trade Décor is seeking a Part-Time Sales Associate to work 15-20 hours per week.

Pay is $16.50 per hour.

Job description:

Greeting customers and sharing Fair Trade Principles.

Directing customers to merchandise.

Increasing sales by engaging customers.

Operating cash registers including opening and closing procedures.

Receiving, tagging, and storing merchandise.

Maintaining sales floor appearance including folding, dusting, and general cleaning.

Please submit resume to [email protected].

Fair Trade Décor is located at 828 Orange Avenue

