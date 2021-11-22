Monday, November 22, 2021
Fair Trade Décor Holiday Savings

By Fair Trade Decor

We have some great holiday shopping news for you. Starting Sunday, November 21, Fair Trade Décor will be offering a 20% discount on select items each week through Sunday, December 26.

Each item will be on sale for one week only so don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase some of our beautiful products at a great price. See below for the list of items and the dates they will be on sale. These offers are good in-store only so we hope to see you soon!

Happy Holidays and Happy Shopping at Fair Trade Décor!

Sunday, November 21 – Saturday, November 27
20% off our luxury alpaca blankets, hand-woven by South American artisans in Ecuador.

Sunday, November 28 – Saturday, December 4
20% off our large selection of beautiful Flatyz candles, hand-painted by artisans in Lithuania.

Sunday, December 5 – Saturday, December 11
20% of our beautiful and intricate quilled Christmas greeting cards, made by talented artisans in Vietnam.

Sunday, December 12 – Saturday, December 18
20% off our large selection of beautiful and unique jewelry, hand-crafted by artisans all over the world.

Sunday, December 19 – Sunday, December 26
20% off our large selection of beautiful cotton tunics made by artisans in India.

Fair Trade Décor ~ 828 Orange Ave, Coronado
Hours:
Monday – Saturday 10:30am to 6pm
Sunday 10:30am to 5pm

 



