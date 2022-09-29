Thursday, September 29, 2022
Sidewalk Sale on October 1 Just Got Even Better at Fair Trade Décor!

By Fair Trade Decor

 

Buy Art Online

Check Out Our Yellow Brick Road Sale this Saturday, October 1 during Coronado MainStreet’s Sidewalk Sale

Save 20% Storewide at Fair Trade Décor!!!**

Shop the sidewalk sale with Fair Trade Décor and earn even more PERKS:

  • crystal ringsA free crystal ring with a minimum purchase of $25
  • Win a $50 Fair Trade Décor gift card if you win the $200 Sidewalk Sale Photo Contest using an item from our store (FYI, we have some cool stuff to pose with!)

Just follow the Yellow Brick Road straight into Fair Trade Décor!

**The 20% discount cannot be combined with any other offers or Customer Points discount.

 

fair trade logo828 Orange Avenue • Coronado
Open Saturday, October 1, 10:30am – 6:00pm

 

Ruby red slippers is a photograph by JD Bearden

 

 

 



Fair Trade Decor
Fair Trade Decorhttp://fairtradedecor.com/

