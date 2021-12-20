Christmas Sales at Fair Trade Décor

Fair Trade Décor, at 828 Orange Ave, wants to remind shoppers that there is still time to take advantage of our Christmas sale.
Aside from our beautiful cotton tunics on sale through Saturday this week for 20% off, we also have all of our Christmas flat candles for Buy 2 and Get 1 Free, as well as 50% off all of our Christmas quilled cards.
Stop by before Christmas to take advantage of these great deals!
Fair Trade Décor ~ 828 Orange Ave, Coronado
Hours:
Monday – Saturday 10:30am to 6pm
Sunday 10:30am to 5pm
