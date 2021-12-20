Monday, December 20, 2021
Christmas Sales at Fair Trade Décor

By Fair Trade Decor

Fair Trade Décor, at 828 Orange Ave, wants to remind shoppers that there is still time to take advantage of our Christmas sale.

Aside from our beautiful cotton tunics on sale through Saturday this week for 20% off, we also have all of our Christmas flat candles for Buy 2 and Get 1 Free, as well as 50% off all of our Christmas quilled cards.

Fair Trade Decor’s cotton tunics come in a range of colors and in sizes from Small to XXL.
Flat candles, hand painted in Lithuania, are a hit all year long, and the Christmas ones are on sale – Buy two, get one free!
Our Christmas themed quilled cards, hand quilled in Vietnam, are currently 50% off.

Stop by before Christmas to take advantage of these great deals!

Fair Trade Décor ~ 828 Orange Ave, Coronado
Hours:
Monday – Saturday 10:30am to 6pm
Sunday 10:30am to 5pm



Fair Trade Decorhttp://fairtradedecor.com/

