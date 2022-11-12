Saturday, November 12, 2022
Shop Fair Trade Décor, Enter to Win a ‘Life-Size’ Plush Alpaca

By Fair Trade Decor

Stop by Fair Trade Décor at 828 Orange Ave through December 24, 2022, spend a minimum of $250 in one purchase, and enter to win our [slightly smaller than] life-size alpaca made with genuine alpaca fur.

Enter to win me! With a one-time minimum $250 purchase between now and December 24, 2022 you may enter to win.

If you can’t wait for the drawing, we also have tiny llamas made with genuine alpaca fur. So soft and luxurious, you won’t want to put them down. And you can feel good knowing that all of our alpaca fleece animals are made from cruelty-free pelts. Long-lasting relationships with artisans in Peru enable the creative entrepreneurs that make these adorable animals to gain financial stability and better the lives of their families and their communities. Your purchase helps to continue the growth of fair trade worldwide.

Whether shopping for gifts, for yourself, for your home, or children in your life, we’ve got you covered!

Pewter from Nova Scotia

And if you haven’t been in the store recently, you’ll find new items like pewter from Nova Scotia, lots of felted wool made in Nepal, and of course our ever popular hand-quilled cards from Vietnam.

Felted wool from Nepal
Hand-quilled cards from Vietnam

Fair Trade Décor
828 Orange Ave • Coronado

Hours: 10:30 am – 6 pm every day*
*Sunday, November 13 is 12 noon to 4:30pm

 



