Shop Fair Trade Décor, Enter to Win a ‘Life-Size’ Plush Alpaca

Stop by Fair Trade Décor at 828 Orange Ave through December 24, 2022, spend a minimum of $250 in one purchase, and enter to win our [slightly smaller than] life-size alpaca made with genuine alpaca fur.

If you can’t wait for the drawing, we also have tiny llamas made with genuine alpaca fur. So soft and luxurious, you won’t want to put them down. And you can feel good knowing that all of our alpaca fleece animals are made from cruelty-free pelts. Long-lasting relationships with artisans in Peru enable the creative entrepreneurs that make these adorable animals to gain financial stability and better the lives of their families and their communities. Your purchase helps to continue the growth of fair trade worldwide.

Whether shopping for gifts, for yourself, for your home, or children in your life, we’ve got you covered!

And if you haven’t been in the store recently, you’ll find new items like pewter from Nova Scotia, lots of felted wool made in Nepal, and of course our ever popular hand-quilled cards from Vietnam.

Fair Trade Décor

828 Orange Ave • Coronado

Hours: 10:30 am – 6 pm every day*

*Sunday, November 13 is 12 noon to 4:30pm





