Coronado Election Results
Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Business

Fair Trade Décor Kicks Off the Holiday Season with a Festive Wonderland of Products

By Fair Trade Decor

We are so excited to be kicking off the start of the holiday season here at Fair Trade Décor! We’ve been joyously working around the clock to fill our store with holiday cheer.

Using stunning fair trade products from around the world, we have transformed our store into a festive wonderland, filled with products perfect for every holiday occasion. We can’t wait to spread love and joy with all of our loyal customers this holiday season!

Come stop in the store to see our beautiful new displays, satisfy all of your holiday décor needs and find gifts for everyone on your list!

 

Fair Trade Decor
Fair Trade Decorhttp://fairtradedecor.com/

