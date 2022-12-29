Call to Artists for 2023 Celebrating Coronado Artists

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission invites local artists to submit images of original artwork for the “2023 Celebrating Coronado Artists” banners series.

Download the application (PDF) here

Banners will be displayed on Orange Avenue in Coronado during the months of April, May, and June in 2023. Applications are available online at CoronadoARTS.com or at City Hall. The application deadline is January 23 at 5 pm.

Art may be images of original paintings, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, fiber art, and graphic art. Images should be suitable for viewing via a banner format along the Orange Avenue Corridor. The Commission is seeking submissions from a broad range of media, styles, and genres of local artists. All artwork selected will be juried and artists who are selected will be notified by early March. If selected, the artist will sign a release for use of the artwork on the banners as well as on CoronadoARTS.com for publicity purposes.

Artwork must be submitted as high-resolution jpegs. Final banners will feature the images printed in full color on double banners (two banners hold one image). The approximate size of the artwork on the banner is 60 by 92 inches. In addition, the artist’s name and / or signature will be printed on the banner. Fifteen new artists will be selected to participate in the banner display. Artists who were selected in the 2022 class will not be eligible to apply this time as their banner will be displayed for the second time in 2023.

Artists must be 18 years old or older and must meet the Cultural Arts Commission definition of a local Coronado artist. A local artist is anyone who meets one of the following criteria:

Lives in Coronado

Works a minimum of 20 hours per week in Coronado

Owns property in Coronado

Four banners will be reserved for Associate Artists who meet two of the three following requirements:

Graduate of Coronado High School

Has a body of Coronado‐themed work (minimum of 10 images)

Lived in Coronado for seven years or more

For more information on the Orange Avenue Corridor Banner Program, email Kelly Purvis or call 619-522-2633.

To apply, download the application (PDF) or pick up a copy at City Hall at 1825 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118.





