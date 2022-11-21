Monday, November 21, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs (11/12-11/18)

2 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

11/13/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

32 year old male

11/13/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old male

11/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 bock of Orange Avenue

35 year old male

11/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old male

11/15/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on Green Turtle Road

36 year old male

11/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue

77 year old male

11/16/2022: Driving Without a License and Failing to Locate the Owner of the Vehicle After an Accident – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

33 year old male

11/16/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

20 year old male

11/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue

25 year old male

11/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of E Avenue

31 year old male

11/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

21 year old female



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.