Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs (11/12-11/18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Loma Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
11/13/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue
32 year old male
11/13/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
38 year old male
11/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 bock of Orange Avenue
35 year old male
11/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
52 year old male
11/15/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on Green Turtle Road
36 year old male
11/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue
77 year old male
11/16/2022: Driving Without a License and Failing to Locate the Owner of the Vehicle After an Accident – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Glorietta Boulevard
33 year old male
11/16/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
20 year old male
11/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue
25 year old male
11/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of E Avenue
31 year old male
11/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
21 year old female