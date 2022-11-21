Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs (11/12-11/18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

11/13/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

32 year old male

11/13/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old male

11/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 bock of Orange Avenue

35 year old male

11/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old male

11/15/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on Green Turtle Road

36 year old male

11/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue

77 year old male

11/16/2022: Driving Without a License and Failing to Locate the Owner of the Vehicle After an Accident – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

33 year old male

11/16/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

20 year old male

11/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue

25 year old male

11/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of E Avenue

31 year old male

11/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

21 year old female





