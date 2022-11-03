iPhone Q&A Workshop – November 18

Learn more about your iPhone by attending a Tech Workshop at the John D. Spreckels center.

Nick Burmeister, from the Coronado Public Library, will provide a hands-on interactive presentation that will cover iPhone features, participant provided topics, and will end by opening up the room for additional questions.

For those who have specific questions, please provide them in advance by contacting the center at 619-522-7343. Those that are interested in general learning are also welcome.

The workshop will be held at 1019 Seventh Street on Friday, November 18 from 2-3:30 pm. Registration is not required nor is there a cost to attend. Many thanks to the Coronado Public Library for working in partnership to provide enriching and informative programs.





