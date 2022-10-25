Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs, Public Intoxication (10/15-10/21)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

10/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old male

10/17/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

10/17/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old female

10/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of H Avenue

20 year old male

10/18/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 4th Street

28 year old male

10/19/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

35 year old male

10/19/2022: Possession of Obscene Underage Matter – Felony on 100 block of Caribe Cay Boulevard

26 year old male

10/20/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 1st Street

56 year old male

10/21/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Without a Functioning Ignition Interlock Device – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

27 year old male



