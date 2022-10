Today, e-bikes are everywhere, from Coronado’s beach to the bays and on our bike paths and residential and downtown streets. With the increase in riders, there is of course an increase in the potential for accidents. To help ensure the safety for all riders and pedestrians, please pay special attention to these rules of the road along with some important safety tips.

This is a Public Service Announcement by the City of Coronado’s E-bike & B-safe Coronado! campaign:

RELATED: