Thursday, October 13, 2022
Coronado Homecoming 2022: Royal Court, Parade, Football and More!

By Coronado Times
2022 CHS Homecoming Court
2022 CHS Homecoming Court (individual names and photos down below)

Come out and watch the Homecoming Parade down Orange Avenue (from Adella Ave to 7th Street) which begins at 4:15pm. See the creative class floats, NJROTC, band, CHS football team, and the homecoming court. Be sure and wear “Islander Green” to be part of the green-out – one town, one team!

At 7pm the Islander football team will take on Crawford High School at Niedermeyer Field, with a halftime ceremony to crown the King and Queen and announce class float winners.

Here are the royal court members:  Macarena Borbon, Gigi Dugas, Jesse Hill, Isabella Morton, Audrey Slaughter, Emma Slaughter, Cooper Cline, Jared Frances, Darren Hopkins, Luke Johnson, Saxton Sylvester and Stephen Smith.

Go Islanders!

2022 Homecoming Court

 

 



