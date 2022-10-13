Coronado Homecoming 2022: Royal Court, Parade, Football and More!

Come out and watch the Homecoming Parade down Orange Avenue (from Adella Ave to 7th Street) which begins at 4:15pm. See the creative class floats, NJROTC, band, CHS football team, and the homecoming court. Be sure and wear “Islander Green” to be part of the green-out – one town, one team!

At 7pm the Islander football team will take on Crawford High School at Niedermeyer Field, with a halftime ceremony to crown the King and Queen and announce class float winners.

Here are the royal court members: Macarena Borbon, Gigi Dugas, Jesse Hill, Isabella Morton, Audrey Slaughter, Emma Slaughter, Cooper Cline, Jared Frances, Darren Hopkins, Luke Johnson, Saxton Sylvester and Stephen Smith.

Go Islanders!





