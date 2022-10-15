Homecoming 2022: Pep Rally, Parade, Crowning Ceremony & Dance

The Coronado Islanders celebrated Homecoming 2022 with traditional festivities on Friday, October 14, highlighted by an afternoon pep rally, a parade down Orange Avenue, the King & Queen crowning ceremony during the halftime of the football game, and a dance at the New Children’s Museum planned for Saturday night.

This year’s Homecoming Court included Macarena Borbon, Gigi Dugas, Jesse Hill, Isabella Morton, Audrey Slaughter, Emma Slaughter, Cooper Cline, Jared Frances, Darren Hopkins, Luke Johnson, Stephen Smith, and Saxton Sylvester. The twelve nominees were chosen by their peers, and a pep rally was held at Coronado High School to introduce this year’s theme: Welcome to Miami.

During the pep rally, each pair of Homecoming Court members performed a dance they had choreographed, and perhaps the most notable routine was Borbon and Smith’s routine themed “Alice in Wonderland.”

The Homecoming Parade featured floats from the four classes, each of which had diligently prepared and decorated for two weeks before the big day.

During the halftime entertainment of the evening’s football game, Macarena Borbon and Stephen Smith were crowned as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, and the senior float was awarded first place in the float competition.

The Islanders lost the football game to Crawford 13-7.

Related:





