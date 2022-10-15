Saturday, October 15, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Homecoming 2022: Pep Rally, Parade, Crowning Ceremony & Dance

1 min.
By Bella Villarin
The seniors won first place in the float competition.

The Coronado Islanders celebrated Homecoming 2022 with traditional festivities on Friday, October 14, highlighted by an afternoon pep rally, a parade down Orange Avenue, the King & Queen crowning ceremony during the halftime of the football game, and a dance at the New Children’s Museum planned for Saturday night. 

This year’s Homecoming Court included Macarena Borbon, Gigi Dugas, Jesse Hill, Isabella Morton, Audrey Slaughter, Emma Slaughter, Cooper Cline, Jared Frances, Darren Hopkins, Luke Johnson, Stephen Smith, and Saxton Sylvester. The twelve nominees were chosen by their peers, and a pep rally was held at Coronado High School to introduce this year’s theme: Welcome to Miami.

Stephen Smith and Macarena Borbon during the parade down Orange Avenue.

During the pep rally, each pair of Homecoming Court members performed a dance they had choreographed, and perhaps the most notable routine was Borbon and Smith’s routine themed “Alice in Wonderland.”

The Homecoming Parade featured floats from the four classes, each of which had diligently prepared and decorated for two weeks before the big day. 

During the halftime entertainment of the evening’s football game, Macarena Borbon and Stephen Smith were crowned as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, and the senior float was awarded first place in the float competition.

Newly crowned Queen Macarena Borbon and King Stephen Smith

The Islanders lost the football game to Crawford 13-7.

Related:

Updated: Coronado Homecoming 2022: Royal Court, Parade, Football and More!

 

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.