Immerse Yourself in Papercraft Saturday

Artists, scrapbookers, card makers – this is for you! Saturday, October 15, the John D. Spreckels Center will be hosting their first Papercraft Saturday. This day is reserved for paper crafters of all types. Spend a full day starting or working on a scrapbook, photo album, handmade cards or other paper crafts.

Sign up for full day without interruptions while you work on a gratifying paper craft of your choosing. There will be snacks and beverages available and all the amenities of a comfortable airconditioned facility. Each crafter will be able to spread out on a 5’ table. Bring your supplies, and an extension cord if you have something to plug in and enjoy a productive day.

This event is coming up soon and early registration is requested. Crafting begins at 10 am and ends at 10 pm. Cost is $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Adults 18+ are welcome. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3xKSy2H or call 619-522-7343.





