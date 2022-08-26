Coronado Residents Elected to the Board of the Downtown San Diego Lions Club

The Downtown San Diego Lions Club announces Douglas Wahl the new President to take over the reins with a renewed vision of “WE SERVE,” the club’s motto. In addition to Douglas, they have elected a new board of directors to usher them into the next 100 years.

For over 100 years the Downtown San Diego Lions Club has served the San Diego community being involved in almost all the major downtown projects in San Diego since its inception. Wahl’s vision is to bring that giving and commitment to the forefront once again to serve the community and to work with his new foundation board to enter the chapter of the club’s next 100 years.

Wahl has volunteered for the Downtown San Diego Lions Club for several years working his way up the ranks in the Club and now as their NEW President. He served as a Surface Warfare Officer and an Oceanographer in the U.S. Navy reaching the rank of Commander. Returning to San Diego in 2015, Wahl is heavily involved in the Scouts and has served as Committee Chair for Cub Scout Pack 299 of Clairemont where he oversaw the business side of the coed Cub Scout Pack. He most recently became a Den Leader and assists with coordinating the efforts of the Adult Volunteers who run the Pack that facilitates life skills training and teamwork among the Scouts. Needless to say, he is no stranger to elevating organizations and leading them forward.

Douglas graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and calls Claremont home where he lives with his beautiful wife of almost 20 years, Melissa, and his son, Declan.

In addition to Douglas, the new board include:

1st VP Jon Mosier Coronado

2nd VP Phyllis Barber Hollister/Tijuana River Valley

3rd VP Maire Hunt Mission Hills

Secretary DeEttee Loeffler Coronado

Treasurer Larry Newmark North Park

Tailtwister Pat Stalnaker Talmadge

Liontamer Albert Preciado Redwood Village

Director Tim Walsh Kensington

Director Cindy Grossman North Clairemont

Director Dawn Wensel Pacific Beach

For more information on the Downtown San Diego Lions Club, please visit www.sandiegolions.org





