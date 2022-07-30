Sunday, July 31, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Annual Spaghetti Dinner raises $11,500 for Burn Institute

By City of Coronado
Image: City Manager Weekly Update

On Sunday, July 24, Coronado Firefighters and volunteers held their annual Spaghetti Dinner at the Fire Department headquarters. The meal was catered by the Hotel del Coronado with dessert provided by the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa and financial support provided by California American Water.

With the help of the Coronado community, the Fire Department raised a record $11,500 to benefit the Burn Institute. The money supports Burn Institute programs such as Fire Safe Kids, Fire Safe Seniors, Camp Beyond the Scars, and other programs and services that educate our communities to reduce burn injuries and empower those affected by burn trauma.

 

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.