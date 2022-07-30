Annual Spaghetti Dinner raises $11,500 for Burn Institute

On Sunday, July 24, Coronado Firefighters and volunteers held their annual Spaghetti Dinner at the Fire Department headquarters. The meal was catered by the Hotel del Coronado with dessert provided by the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa and financial support provided by California American Water.

With the help of the Coronado community, the Fire Department raised a record $11,500 to benefit the Burn Institute. The money supports Burn Institute programs such as Fire Safe Kids, Fire Safe Seniors, Camp Beyond the Scars, and other programs and services that educate our communities to reduce burn injuries and empower those affected by burn trauma.





