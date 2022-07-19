Audition for Coronado Recreation’s Heart2Art Dance Teams

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Heart2Art Dance (H2A) Program is hosting auditions for their award-recognized competitive dance teams. Dancers ages four to 17 are invited to come out to show what they can do on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Coronado Community Center. This is your child’s chance to engage with a group of dedicated dancers who love this creative and expressive art form. H2A is hip hop focused yet it touches on the technicalities of a variety of dance styles including jazz, lyrical and contemporary.

The H2A program is looking for individuals who are interested in increasing their proficiency in dance. Throughout the 2022-23 school year, H2A Dance team members will perform at local events and complete in southern California Competitions. H2A Dance Teams are known for their precision and style, often winning “Hip Hop Excellence,” “Judges Awards,” “Elite Gold,” “Regional Championships,” “Golden Tickets,” “Platinum,” “First Place Overall” and “An Invitation to World Dance Championships Nationals.”

Each H2A instructor has a lifetime of dance experience to inspire young dancers through choreography and by coaching to bring out the best in each team’s performance pieces. Auditions are at 10:00 am for ages 4-6; 10:30 am for ages 7-8; 11:30 am for ages 9-11; 12:30 pm for ages 12-14; and 2:00 pm for dancers ages 14-17.

Interested in joining H2A? Register for the Tuesday, August 16 audition day today. To register for the auditions online, visit www.coronado.ca.us/register.

Not ready for a team? Beginner dancers should check out the Ballet, Tap, Hip Hop, Cheer and Dance classes offered at the community center this fall. For more information on H2A or any other dance programs contact Coronado Recreation and Golf Services at 619-522-7342.





