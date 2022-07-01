It’s Summer…Let’s Eat Ice Cream! – July 28

Who wouldn’t like a bowl of ice cream with all the fixings to cool down this summer?

This is an invitation for our 50+ community, along with their families and friends, to come appreciate the best parts of summer: music, socializing, games, and most importantly – ice cream.

On July 28, the John D. Spreckels staff, along with co-sponsor Coronado Senior Association, is planning a fun filled afternoon cooldown with its annual Ice Cream Social. This event is held at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. Guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees can anticipate choosing from three different flavors of ice cream, a sugar free option will be available, and a wide variety of toppings. There will be a festive backdrop for group photos, fun games run by staff, and a welcoming space for visiting with friends! Cost per ticket is $4 for residents and $5 for nonresidents.

To reserve a space online, visit https://bit.ly/3tJKwET. If you wish to register more than one individual, call 619-522-7343. It’s going to be a sweet way to put some play in your day.





