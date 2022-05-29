Local Military Members Honored at Banner Ceremony

Local military service members were recently recognized at the City’s spring Hometown Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony. Eleven honorees received a banner along the City’s Avenue of Heroes and were celebrated May 21 in front of family and friends. with a reading of their biographies and a personalized photo presentation of their careers and personal lives.

The City sponsors this event twice a year, in the spring and fall, with the invaluable help of the Hometown Banner Committee. The program honors men and women who have honorably served in all branches of the Armed Forces who live or have lived in Coronado. The event was broadcast live on the City’s Facebook page and is being produced into a program that will run on Coronado TV. Check out the six-foot-tall banners along Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Alameda Boulevard.

If you would like to nominate someone or watch archived ceremonies, visit CommentCoronado.org.





