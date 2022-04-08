Saturday, April 9, 2022
Crews Adding Pavement Markings Around Bayshore Bikeway

By City of Coronado

Public Services crews recently began stenciling more pavement markings along the Bayshore Bikeway. The public will see the yellow markings that encourage and promote courteous cycling and etiquette. The multi-use path accommodates a wide range of travel modes from walking, jogging, bicycles, electric bikes, scooters, surreys and skateboards for all ages and abilities.

Pavement markings went in a few weeks ago in and around Tidelands Park. The markings will continue to be installed throughout April and go from City Hall to Imperial Beach at key locations including parks, intersections and parking lots. When traveling along the scenic Bayshore Bikeway users should be aware of their surroundings, ride for the conditions, and limit travel speeds to ensure a safe experience for all that use the Bikeway.

