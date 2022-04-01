Organics Recycling Update: Multi-family and Commercial Business

Notices will soon be mailed to all multi-family and commercial businesses to provide information on how to initiate organics collection services.

Organics Waste Reductions legislation went into effect in January of 2022 requiring all residents and businesses to separate organic material (e.g. food waste, yard waste) from trash and other non-organic recyclables (bottles, cans and cardboard). EDCO, the City’s waste hauler, will be sending out the notices.

EDCO is available to assist businesses and multi-family dwellings with determining the appropriate level of organics collection services to best meet their needs. Upon service enrollment, EDCO will provide residents or businesses with the appropriately sized green cart or green bin where they can collect all organics materials. Green containers will serve as a repository for all organic materials, including meat, bones, dairy, prepared food, food-soiled paper, and green waste. Green containers will then be serviced on a weekly frequency based upon need, similar to the current trash and recycling collection schedule.

Additional information can be found on the City’s website: Organics Recycling or by visiting EDCO Organics Recycling Information.





