Ed Walton, Former City of Coronado Director of Engineering, Joins Rick Engineering

Ed Walton, PE, has joined Rick Engineering Company (RICK) as senior project manager/public agency liaison in the Public Works Division. He will manage public works projects with an emphasis on pipeline and transportation assignments and augment client staff for the cities of Lemon Grove and Murietta.

A civil engineering graduate from the University of Wyoming, Walton brings 38 years of experience as a professional engineer in both the private and public sectors. He spent 33 years with the city of Coronado in various engineering positions, most recently as the director of engineering and project development. As he departed his position, Coronado proclaimed “Ed Walton Day” to honor his lengthy service and myriad of accomplishments.

His award-winning infrastructure projects include the Transbay Sewer Force Main, the Pomona Avenue Roundabout, and the Naval Base Coronado Coastal Campus Force Main.

“We are excited to welcome Ed to our team, giving clients access to a consummate professional with extraordinary expertise and stature within the industry,” said Kai E. Ramer, president and chief operating officer of RICK. “Ed will contribute senior-level project proficiency to our overall public works project portfolio throughout the western United States.”

Walton has been very active in the American Public Works Association (APWA), serving as president of the local chapter and as chapter delegate to the national organization. He is on the host planning committee for the upcoming APWA national convention in San Diego in 2023.





