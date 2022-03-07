Islander Track Distance Runners Compete at Field and Distance Invite

The first track meet of the season was a field and distance-only event held at Mt. Carmel High School. This season we have just over forty kids out for track, but most are sprinters and jumpers. Because of this, the Islander head track coach, Cameron Gary, elected to send just the distance runners to the meet.

Of the seven who went, only two had run in a high school track meet before. They were Cross Country captains, Lily Clemons and Conor Youngblood, and both came away with Personal Records for the 1600-meter run. Lily’s time was 5:46.33; Conor ran 4:50.27.

Also running in a 1600 race were Detrik Heidt, Rafael Roos, Jack Shumaker, and Dana Jennings. Eva Vinegrad ran in the Frosh 800 meters. We’ll have our first cluster league meet on March 17th against Crawford and Lincoln at Crawford high school, followed by the Elmer Runge Invite at Patrick Henry two days later on March 19th.

For more photos of this meet click here.





