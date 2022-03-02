Coronado Crime Report (February 19 through February 25)







The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary Report on Montego Court

Subject attempted to break into enclosed parking structure.

Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue

Suspect spray painted gazebo.

Petty Theft Report on Strand Way and Avenida de las Arenas

Victim reported cash taken from inside vehicle.

Burglary Report on 3rd Street and E Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Bicycle and pedestrian involved.

Petty Theft Report on E Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Mullinex Drive

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

21 year old female

2/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old female

2/20/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street

38 year old female

2/20/2022: Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

24 year old male

2/21/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

50 year old male

2/23/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

66 year old male

2/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

20 year old female