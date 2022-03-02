Coronado Crime Report (February 19 through February 25)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary Report on Montego Court
Subject attempted to break into enclosed parking structure.
Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue
Suspect spray painted gazebo.
Petty Theft Report on Strand Way and Avenida de las Arenas
Victim reported cash taken from inside vehicle.
Burglary Report on 3rd Street and E Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Grand Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Bicycle and pedestrian involved.
Petty Theft Report on E Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Mullinex Drive
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
2/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
21 year old female
2/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old female
2/20/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street
38 year old female
2/20/2022: Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
24 year old male
2/21/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
50 year old male
2/23/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
66 year old male
2/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
20 year old female