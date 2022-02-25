Saturday, February 26, 2022
Community Grant Program Offers Online Applications

The City of Coronado’s Community Grants program is now accepting online applications for the Fiscal Year 2022-­23 program.

The Community Grants program supports local organizations that administer events, such as the Fourth of July Parade, as well as services and activities for the benefit of the Coronado community.

The City launched an online application process this year to make it easier to submit a request for funding. Applicants begin with a pre-screening of four online questions to determine eligibility. Once qualified, applicants will receive a link to an online application. The deadline for submittals is April 1.

The estimated grant funding available for this year’s program is $1 million, to be finalized at the June 7 City Council meeting. The Council will make awards at its June 21 meeting.

The City appreciates all previous grant recipients and the positive impact of their services on Coronado. Applicants can find documents on the City’s website on the City Manager’s page.

To learn more, contact Kelly Purvis at 619-522-2633 or [email protected].

 

 

 

