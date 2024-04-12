Friday, April 12, 2024
City of Coronado

Council to Discuss Limiting Beach Fires at April 16 Meeting

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

The Coronado City Council will hold the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting beach fires outside of city-provided fire rings at its regular meeting on April 16.

The council voted unanimously in February to limit fires to city-provided rings in an effort to balance access to an iconic recreational activity with smoke concerns from nearby residents. Currently, beachgoers can bring their own portable barbecues or fire pits.

Coronado will now hold its first reading of a new ordinance limiting beach fires to city-provided rings, the next step in codifying the ordinance. Public comment will be heard.

The City Council must approve the changed policy at two public hearings before it can change the law.

If the city moves forward with its new ordinance, it will then go before the California Coastal Commission for approval. The CCC is tasked by the state with preserving public access to the beach, and a concern is that the commission may take issue with limiting bonfire access.

Coronado has eight fire rings on North Beach, and they are claimed quickly, so theoretically, eliminating personal bonfires would reduce access to an iconic regional form of recreation.

Since the council’s vote in February, public commenters at subsequent public meetings have hailed from two opposing sides: Those who say the smoke is harmful to residents’ health and quality of life, and those who say it’s not a California summer without an oceanside bonfire.

Some environmentalists say personal fires are harming beaches, since beachgoers often leave their coals in the sand.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. on April 16, in the Coronado Council Chamber. The proposed ordinance, with its changes, can be read here. More background on the issue and the council’s deliberations on the matter in February can be found here.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 15 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Approves Zoning Changes to Make Way for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

City Increases Service Fees by 5.1%, Approves Additional Foam Launchers for Police

Sports

Islander Track: Gilhooly Speeds to Victory at Arcadia

News

Port Declares Emergency Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis, IBWC Provides Update on Plant Repairs

City of Coronado

Community Survey Open for All Residents to Participate, Through April 16

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

In a Symbolic Vote, Planning Commission Rejects Housing Element Update

City of Coronado

Free, Door-to-Door Electric Shuttle to Launch in June

Military

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

News

Federal Budget Includes $156 Million in Funding for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

City of Coronado

Students Call for Plastic Reduction Ordinance in Coronado

City of Coronado

Awaken Church Rents Community Center, Prompting Scrutiny of City Facilities Use Policy

More Local News

City Approves Zoning Changes to Make Way for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

City Increases Service Fees by 5.1%, Approves Additional Foam Launchers for Police

City of Coronado

Islander Track: Gilhooly Speeds to Victory at Arcadia

Sports

Port Declares Emergency Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis, IBWC Provides Update on Plant Repairs

News

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Pancakes & Pajamas Volleyball Night for Kids – Apr. 26