Spreckels Center to Host San Diego Symphony “Music Connects” Performance







In 2022 the San Diego Symphony will present 14 free Music Connects events at churches and community centers throughout San Diego as a part of its “Hear us Here” 2022 winter-spring season. The events will feature conductors from around the US and musicians from the San Diego Symphony Orchestra performing hour-long presentations of classical works, interspersed with conductor-led musicological introductions. The events will run February 12, 2022 through April 3, 2022.

A concert will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, on March 27 with two one-hour performances held on this day. To reserve a seat for the Music Connects performance, please visit www.sandiegosymphony.org/music-connects. This special event is presented by the San Diego Symphony, City of Coronado John D. Spreckels Center and the Cultural Arts Commission.

The annual beloved San Diego Symphony Music Connects series returns for the first time since 2020 when it was forced to pause due to the ongoing pandemic. The series was originally created in 2018 as a way to introduce the community to classical music through free and accessible events each year. This season, the series, still free-of-charge, has now expanded to more than eight churches and community centers throughout the county. The one-hour events will include music by composers like Beethoven, Elgar, William Grant Still and more, and will feature a talented group of rising conductors leading members of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.