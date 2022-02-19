Residential Organic Recycling Program Began One Year Ago

EDCO launched its residential organics program nearly one year ago. The program allows single-family households to dispose of food scraps in their green waste bins.

EDCO’s Organic Recycling Program is voluntary for residents but required for California businesses by state law to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills.

Residents may place food scraps and food-soiled paper only along with yard waste in their green waste containers to be recycled. The recycling occurs at EDCO’s Anaerobic Digestion Facility, which opened in March 2021. At the facility, microorganisms are broken down from food and yard waste and transformed into natural gas. The natural gas will be used to run EDCO vehicles.

Food waste accounts for more than 40 percent of materials in waste streams. Because food waste cannot properly break down in landfills, it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases. Those planning to collect organic waste may use any reusable container but EDCO is offering a free kitchen caddie for household use. Newspapers can be used to keep caddies clean, then everything can go directly in the trash bin.

Visit www.edcodisposal.com and click on the Residential Service’s Organics page to order one. Visit the Organic Recycling page on CommentCoronado.org.

LEARN MORE HERE

City Manager’s Weekly Update – February 18, 2022





