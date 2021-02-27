Saturday, February 27, 2021
EDCO Organic Recycling Program Begins March 1

By Managing Editor

Construction of EDCO’s Anaerobic Digestion facility is nearly complete, which means starting Monday, March 1, Coronado residents may recycle food waste in their green trash bins. The EDCO Organic Recycling Program is voluntary for residents but is required for California businesses by state law to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills.

EDCO Anaerobic Digestion Facility

Customers may place food scraps and food-soiled paper only, along with yard waste, in their green waste containers to be recycled. The anaerobic digestion facility breaks down microorganisms from food and yard waste and transforms it into natural gas that will be used to run EDCO vehicles. Any reusable container can be used as a kitchen caddie to collect organic waste, but EDCO also has an optional free kitchen caddie for your household use.

Visit www.edcodisposal.com and click on the Residential Service’s Organics page to learn more about how to place a caddie order. The City is working with EDCO to inform residents about the state mandated program and will soon launch an informational page on the City’s Comment Coronado public engagement site.

To read more about the anaerobic digestion process, click hereClick here to watch an informational video on the Organic Recycling Program.

EDCO Organic Recycling Program – Food Scraps & Yard Waste to Comingle in Green Bin

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

