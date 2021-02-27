EDCO Organic Recycling Program Begins March 1

Construction of EDCO’s Anaerobic Digestion facility is nearly complete, which means starting Monday, March 1, Coronado residents may recycle food waste in their green trash bins. The EDCO Organic Recycling Program is voluntary for residents but is required for California businesses by state law to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills.

Customers may place food scraps and food-soiled paper only, along with yard waste, in their green waste containers to be recycled. The anaerobic digestion facility breaks down microorganisms from food and yard waste and transforms it into natural gas that will be used to run EDCO vehicles. Any reusable container can be used as a kitchen caddie to collect organic waste, but EDCO also has an optional free kitchen caddie for your household use.

Visit www.edcodisposal.com and click on the Residential Service’s Organics page to learn more about how to place a caddie order. The City is working with EDCO to inform residents about the state mandated program and will soon launch an informational page on the City’s Comment Coronado public engagement site.

To read more about the anaerobic digestion process, click here. Click here to watch an informational video on the Organic Recycling Program.

