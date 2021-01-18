EDCO Organic Recycling Program – Food Scraps & Yard Waste to Comingle in Green Bin

In early March, EDCO, Coronado’s waste hauler, will launch an Organic Recycling Program to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills. When the new program starts, customers will be able to place food scraps and food-soiled paper along with yard waste in their green waste container to be recycled. EDCO will offer an optional free kitchen caddie as a convenient way to dispose of food scraps.

- Advertisement -

Organic waste is a renewable natural resource that comes mainly from yard and kitchen waste from homes and from industrial and commercial operations — it accounts for over 40% of the material in California’s waste stream. Organic material cannot break down when buried in a landfill, as it would in nature or in a compost pile. Instead, it decomposes without oxygen, releasing methane gas into the atmosphere.

- Advertisement -

Recycling organic waste helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helps meet state mandates that require organic recycling. Part of that effort includes EDCO’s construction of an advanced technology anaerobic digestion facility, the first in San Diego County. Anaerobic digestion is a natural process in which microorganisms break down organic materials such as food waste, green waste, fats, oils and greases in closed spaces where there is no oxygen and transform it into natural gas. EDCO will use the natural gas to power its trucks.

To learn more about EDCO’s Organic Recycling Program, the new Anaerobic Digestion Facility, and how it will significantly impact the future of organic waste, watch EDCO’s video below. For even more information, visit the EDCO website at edcodisposal.com and look up recycling under Residential Services, or call 619-287-7555.