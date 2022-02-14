Monday, February 14, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

iPhone Q&A Workshop March 3

By City of Coronado

Learn more about your iPhone in this one-time workshop at the John D. Spreckels center. Nick Burmeister from the Coronado Public Library will provide a hands-on interactive presentation that will cover iPhone features, participant provided topics, and will end by opening the room up for additional questions.

For those who have specific questions, please provide in advance when you register over the phone, 619-522-7343. Those that are interested in general learning are also welcome.

The workshop will be held at 1019 Seventh Street on Thursday, March 3 from 2-3:30 pm. Registration is required and the cost is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

Many thanks to the Coronado Public Library for working in partnership to provide enriching and informative programs.

 

 

 



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.