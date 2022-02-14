iPhone Q&A Workshop March 3

Learn more about your iPhone in this one-time workshop at the John D. Spreckels center. Nick Burmeister from the Coronado Public Library will provide a hands-on interactive presentation that will cover iPhone features, participant provided topics, and will end by opening the room up for additional questions.

For those who have specific questions, please provide in advance when you register over the phone, 619-522-7343. Those that are interested in general learning are also welcome.

The workshop will be held at 1019 Seventh Street on Thursday, March 3 from 2-3:30 pm. Registration is required and the cost is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

Many thanks to the Coronado Public Library for working in partnership to provide enriching and informative programs.





