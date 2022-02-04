Friday, February 4, 2022
Uncategorized

Officers Make 109th Remotely Monitored Bike Arrest

By City of Coronado

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:-_Anti-theft_device_-.jpg

Last Friday, Jan. 28, Coronado Police dispatchers were notified mid-morning that the department’s remotely monitored bicycle was traveling away from the location where it was locked. The dispatcher guided officers to the bike.

An officer spotted a man riding the bicycle northbound on the Bayshore Bikeway near Leyte Road. Officers contacted the man at the bus stop and placed him under arrest for grand theft, possession of stolen property, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 49-year-old man was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

This is the 109th remotely monitored bicycle arrest.

 

 

 

 



City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.