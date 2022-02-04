Officers Make 109th Remotely Monitored Bike Arrest

Last Friday, Jan. 28, Coronado Police dispatchers were notified mid-morning that the department’s remotely monitored bicycle was traveling away from the location where it was locked. The dispatcher guided officers to the bike.

An officer spotted a man riding the bicycle northbound on the Bayshore Bikeway near Leyte Road. Officers contacted the man at the bus stop and placed him under arrest for grand theft, possession of stolen property, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 49-year-old man was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

This is the 109th remotely monitored bicycle arrest.





