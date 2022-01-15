Saturday, January 15, 2022
Tsunami & Strong Current Advisory Due to Tonga Volcanic Eruption

By Coronado Times

Earlier this morning, a Tsunami Advisory was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center for the San Diego Coast. A volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands in the South Pacific has generated a Tsunami. Coastal areas of San Diego County could experience strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures. Waves of 1 to 3 feet are possible.  Please move off the beach and out of the harbors and marinas. Avoid the coastline. Do not go to the coast to watch the Tsunami.

The arriving tsunami will come in pulses of surging water levels onto and off of the coast, similar to “high tide”. Do not expect to identify these arriving pulses by large cresting waves/surf. These water level surges can overwhelm and overtake people and pull them out to sea.

Source:  San Diego County / National Weather Service

Video showing waves impacting community of Tonga:

 

 



Coronado Times
