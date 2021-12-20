Commercial Space Available – View of San Diego Skyline



100-150B AVENUE CORONADO, CA 92118

Coronado is a prestigious beach community with an island feel. Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere. Surrounded by the San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean, Coronado offers a unique lifestyle enjoyed by its residents and has always welcomed visitors from across the bay and around the world.

Visitors to Coronado find it an idyllic place to swim, sail, surf, bike, run, walk, rollerblade, play tennis, golf or fish. There is culture and history galore in Coronado. Enjoy theaters and music venues; the Coronado Museum run by the Coronado Historical Association and a thriving arts community led by the Coronado Arts Commission. The City Council is committed to preserving a unique residential and business friendly village atmosphere.

100-150 B Avenue is steps away from the Coronado Ferry Center and the San Diego Bay. The premises is situated at the corner of B Avenue and 1st Street which is anchored by Smart & Final. The property includes ample parking and a view of the beautiful San Diego skyline. More details here.