Thursday, December 16, 2021
Military

Avenue of Heroes: Kristopher Krohne

By Managing Editor

Written by Ted Krohne

Retired Navy Ensign Kristopher Krohne was commissioned in May 2000 out of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps unit at George Washington University. He wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a naval aviator and was given the honor of being one of the few naval officers chosen to be an exchange student pilot with the U.S. Air Force. Athletic, spirited and fun-loving, he was known as someone who could always make others laugh. His commanding officer remembers him as being one of the fastest runners in the squadron and always up for a challenge.

During Phase One of pilot training, parachute descents were practiced by parasailing behind a pickup truck. Ensign Krohne was the first student at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma to ever parasail on a 500-foot rope instead of the usual 300-foot rope. He was the first to volunteer to spin in the chair used to demonstrate how easily pilots can become disoriented when they do not have visual references. Later, he successfully soloed in the T-37 aircraft and smiled throughout the traditional, post-solo dunking.

Ensign Krohne was a Coronadan through and through, having attended Christ Church Elementary, Coronado Middle and Coronado High schools, graduating in 1995. He was part of Boy Scout Troop 806, was cast as the lead in several dramatic productions and loved dancing as well as hanging out with his friends.

He initially attended UC Santa Barbara where he showed off his skiing skills as part of the ski team while pursuing a degree in political science. Once he decided on a naval career, however, he transferred to George Washington University and became an intern in the office of then-U.S. Rep. Brian Bilbray (R-Calif.). This not only allowed him to join an NROTC unit, but also to get an early start on what he hoped would be a political career.

He was remembered by Bilbray as an “honorable and ambitious young man who died pursuing his dream of serving his country.” After Ensign Krohne’s death during his second solo flight on Sept. 6, 2000, Bilbray had a proclamation dedicated to him read into the Congressional Record of Sept. 14, 2000.



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.