Marvin Heinze Named Outstanding Eagle Scout

Submitted by Jeff Tyler

On November 10th, Marvin Heinze was presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award by San Diego-Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Heinze was recognized as a notable Eagle Scout who, through service to his country and community has inspired others. An accomplished Navy Special Operations Officer who commanded Explosive Ordnance Disposal forces at many levels, a senior government official in port and harbor security and a dedicated community volunteer, he has consistently lived the Scout Oath. His volunteer efforts with national non-profit organizations such as the National Parks Conservation Association and Rotary International, local organizations and as a Commissioner and Coronado City Council member has consistently made his nation and community a better place to live. Over 60 years after earning his Eagle award in Troop 1033 in Beltsville, MD, Marvin is still making a positive impact serving his community. Marvin joins Jeff Tyler as a Coronado Eagle who has been recognized as an Outstanding Eagle Scout.

The NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) was established in 2010 to recognize notable Eagle Scouts who have performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level. Worthy candidates for the NOESA have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs, at great sacrifice to themselves and their families. The selection of San Diego recipients is made by the San Diego Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

More information is available at: https://eagle.sdicbsa.org/nesa-honor-roll/





