Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Jeff Tyler Honored with Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

By Managing Editor

Russ Christensen, President, San Diego Eagle Scout Alumni Association presents NOESA certificate to Jeff Tyler.

On March 31st, Jeff Tyler was individually presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award and recognized in a regional online event. Tyler was recognized as a notable Eagle Scout who, through service to his country and community has inspired others.

An accomplished Naval Officer who commanded at sea, a successful manufacturing leader and a real estate agent, he has consistently lived the Scout Oath. His volunteer efforts in his church, with local non-profit organizations such as Rotary International, the Coronado Historical Association, the Model T Club of San Diego, the Coronado Hospital Foundation and as an appointed Commissioner to the Coronado Arts Commission have consistently made his community a better place to live.

True to his Scouting roots, he has championed Scouting by leading a Coronado Rotary Committee which helps Eagle and Gold Scout candidates fund their projects. Over 60 years after earning his Eagle award in Troop 108 in Enfield, Connecticut, Jeff Tyler is still making a positive, long term impact to his community.

Jeff Tyler
Marvin Heinze presents NOESA medal and pin to Jeff Tyler.

The NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) was established in 2010 to recognize notable Eagle Scouts who have performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level. Worthy candidates for the NOESA have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs, at great sacrifice to themselves and their families. Previous recipients include famous authors, explorers, television personalities, military flag officers, scientists, government officials, and prominent businessmen. The selection of San Diego recipients is made by the San Diego Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America.  More information is available at: https://eagle.sdicbsa.org/nesa-honor-roll/

Managing Editor
