Monday, December 6, 2021
Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jennifer L. Ellinger

By Managing Editor

Written by Chris Ellinger

CAPT Jen Ellinger graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1993 and reported to USS Shasta in Alameda, California, where she served from 1994 to 1997. She then moved to San Diego to serve aboard USS Benfold from 1997 to 1998.

From 2002 to 2003, she served as Operations Officer aboard USS Decatur, deploying in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. She served as executive officer of USS Barry in Norfolk, Virginia, from 2006 to 2008. She returned to San Diego and reported to USS Kidd as executive officer in 2010 and fleeted-up to commanding officer from 2011 to 2013. While in command, Kidd deployed and executed several Theater Security Cooperation missions, and served as the flagship for CTF 151 in support of Counter-Piracy operations off the Horn of Africa. Kidd’s deployment was highlighted by the rescue of 13 Iranian fishermen and capture of 15 Somali pirates. Under Ellinger’s command, Kidd earned three consecutive Battle ‘Es’ and Retention Excellence Awards.

CAPT Ellinger served as commanding officer of USS Lake Champlain and air defense commander for the Carl Vinson Strike Group, deploying to the Seventh and Fourth Fleet AORs. During her tenure, Lake Champlain earned two consecutive Retention Excellence Awards, the 2018 Unit Tactics Award, and 2018 VADM Thomas Copeman III Material Readiness Award.

CAPT Ellinger’s assignments ashore include tours at Assault Craft Unit Five on Camp Pendleton, California, flag secretary to the commander, U.S. Second Fleet, and chief staff officer for commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE.

For the past two years, CAPT Ellinger has been leading sailors and marines as commodore, Amphibious Squadron Seven.

CAPT Ellinger’s personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and various campaign medals. She is the recipient of the Arleigh Burke Leadership Award, Knachel Leadership Award, Commander Naval Surfaces Forces Pacific 2004 Tactician of the Year Award, and the 2012 Freedom Alliance ‘Service to America’ Award. She is graduate of both the Naval War College and Joint Forces Staff College. As a long-time resident of Coronado, she and her active-duty Marine husband, Chris Ellinger, are raising their two children in the city.

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.