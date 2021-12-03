Friday, December 3, 2021
Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation on Muscular-Skeletal Conditions – Dec. 14

By City of Coronado

Sharp Coronado Hospital’s physical therapy specialist will be presenting an informative presentation on Muscular-Skeletal Conditions at 2 pm on December 14 at the John D. Spreckels Center.

The speaker will discuss the most common muscular-skeletal pain conditions and teach how to prevent and treat them. Learn more about how to recognize first signs of an injury, when to seek a doctor’s help, what immediate steps to take after an injury occurs, and more.

To reserve your spot for this free lecture go to https://bit.ly/3rrzjZn or call 619-522-7343.

JDSC John D Spreckels Center
The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 7th Street

 

 



City of Coronado

