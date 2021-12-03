City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 3, 2021

Frank Urtasun is the City’s new Port Commissioner. Find out about his appointment in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the City’s upcoming holiday schedule and all the holiday events that kick off Friday, Dec. 3; how to take precautions so your online holiday packages don’t get stolen; the extended deadline for the Port Master Plan Update; how to comment on the design of the Parker Pump Station; and Rhea, this week’s Pet of the Week.

