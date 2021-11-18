Thursday, November 18, 2021
Glorietta Bay Inn Unveils Spreckels Music and Wine Lounge

The new lounge brings a modern sophistication with a nod to the Classic Music Room of the original owner of the historic Coronado Island landmark

Source: Kamla Hotels

Glorietta Bay Inn – Crown of Coronado Island. Image: Kamla Hotels

Spreckels Music Lounge is bringing elegance back to California evenings in the Mansion of the Glorietta Bay Inn.

Spreckels Music Lounge is an extension of the Coronado Island resort’s old-world charm with contemporary southern California comfort.

Historic Spreckels Music Lounge. Image: Kamla Hotels

The lounge offers club seating alongside the sounds of a baby grand piano to soothe and enhance the experience. Live music may round out the atmosphere of the evening while indulging in a selection of wines and craft beers to accompany food pairings. Guests enjoy the view towards Glorietta Bay from the picturesque veranda, encouraging a stop before visiting local restaurants.

Spreckels Music Lounge will look to welcome corporate meetings as well as bridal showers, birthday celebrations, and all other social events and gatherings in the intimate setting bringing modern amenities with historic charm. “Our guests feel transported to the opulent history of the era in the Lounge,” notes Claudia Ludlow, General Manager of Glorietta Bay Inn Coronado Island Resort. “Whether sitting inside listening to music or on the veranda by the rose garden, the spirit surrounds you,” Ludlow added.

A landmark in Coronado, the Mansion at Glorietta Bay Inn was built in 1908 as the home of sugar baron John D Spreckels and is famous for its grandeur architecture. Twelve unique mansion guest rooms are surrounded by 89 contemporary rooms and suites. The new addition brings upscale style for all guests, whether traveling for a paradise retreat, a family getaway or a business trip.

The San Diego-Coronado Bridge connects to America’s Finest City’s best attractions and provides easy access to Coronado Island’s lifestyle, only eight miles from the San Diego International Airport. For more information, visit GloriettaBayInn.com or call 800-283-9383.

