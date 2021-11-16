Coronado Crime Report (November 6 through November 12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Vandalism Report on 6th Street
Victim reported vehicle damaged.
Vandalism Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported door broken and spray painted.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported Jeep stolen.
Vandalism Report on Tolita Avenue
Victim found graffiti on walls.
Arrests:
11/7/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 7th Street and A Avenue
24 year old female
11/10/2021: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Alameda Boulevard
43 year old female
11/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male