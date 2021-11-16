Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 6 through November 12)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vandalism Report on 6th Street

Victim reported vehicle damaged.

Vandalism Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported door broken and spray painted.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported Jeep stolen.

Vandalism Report on Tolita Avenue

Victim found graffiti on walls.

Arrests:

11/7/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 7th Street and A Avenue

24 year old female

11/10/2021: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Alameda Boulevard

43 year old female

11/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male



