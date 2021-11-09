Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Sports

Jazzercise Coronado Adding More In-Person Classes at Community Center, Welcomes New Members

Source: Jazzercise Coronado

By Managing Editor

After more than a year of online workouts, Jazzercise Coronado is back in-person and adding more classes at the Coronado Community Center starting in November. Jazzercise offers small group fitness classes with a fusion of dance, aerobic exercise, resistance training, Pilates and yoga. Don’t let the name fool you though…it’s much more than just dancing! With health and well-being top of mind for so many, Jazzercise offers the ultimate full-body workout that can help you crush your wellness goals, no matter your age, size or fitness level.

In-person classes are now held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8am and Thursday evenings at 5:45pm. Classes take place in the gymnasium at the Community Center, which offers plenty of room to safely social distance. All classes are also available live streaming through Zoom. There are additional streaming classes available on Tuesday evenings at 5:45pm and Saturday mornings at 8:30am. The full schedule can be found on the website.

Leanne Anderson, owner of Jazzercise Coronado for the past six years, is so thankful to the dedicated group of Coronado students who have stuck through all the turmoil the past year has brought. “We are trying to recalibrate as there have been so many changes to our facility, schedules and customer lifestyle choices,” said Leanne. “I’m so excited that we are able to now offer more in-person classes so we can welcome new members and see more smiling faces in class!”

Leanne’s goal is to support all of her members no matter where they are on their fitness journey and no matter if they prefer in-person classes or are more comfortable with streaming classes from home. Jazzercise Coronado is more than just a workout, it’s a fitness family. Outside of classes, they also hold a “Sip, Sip Hooray” brunch each month to celebrate member milestones and celebrate their community of support.

“I started doing Jazzercise when I was 25 and it’s been a part of my life ever since,” said Leanne. “I was out of shape and the Jazzercise community is truly what helped me reach my goals. Now as an owner and instructor, I get to help others do the same.”

Interested in trying out Jazzercize? New customers are offered a 10-day trial with unlimited classes for just $39 and no sign-up fee! Visit www.jazzercise.com/location/jazzercise-coronado-community-center for the full schedule and more details.

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.