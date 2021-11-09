Jazzercise Coronado Adding More In-Person Classes at Community Center, Welcomes New Members

After more than a year of online workouts, Jazzercise Coronado is back in-person and adding more classes at the Coronado Community Center starting in November. Jazzercise offers small group fitness classes with a fusion of dance, aerobic exercise, resistance training, Pilates and yoga. Don’t let the name fool you though…it’s much more than just dancing! With health and well-being top of mind for so many, Jazzercise offers the ultimate full-body workout that can help you crush your wellness goals, no matter your age, size or fitness level.

In-person classes are now held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8am and Thursday evenings at 5:45pm. Classes take place in the gymnasium at the Community Center, which offers plenty of room to safely social distance. All classes are also available live streaming through Zoom. There are additional streaming classes available on Tuesday evenings at 5:45pm and Saturday mornings at 8:30am. The full schedule can be found on the website.

Leanne Anderson, owner of Jazzercise Coronado for the past six years, is so thankful to the dedicated group of Coronado students who have stuck through all the turmoil the past year has brought. “We are trying to recalibrate as there have been so many changes to our facility, schedules and customer lifestyle choices,” said Leanne. “I’m so excited that we are able to now offer more in-person classes so we can welcome new members and see more smiling faces in class!”

Leanne’s goal is to support all of her members no matter where they are on their fitness journey and no matter if they prefer in-person classes or are more comfortable with streaming classes from home. Jazzercise Coronado is more than just a workout, it’s a fitness family. Outside of classes, they also hold a “Sip, Sip Hooray” brunch each month to celebrate member milestones and celebrate their community of support.

“I started doing Jazzercise when I was 25 and it’s been a part of my life ever since,” said Leanne. “I was out of shape and the Jazzercise community is truly what helped me reach my goals. Now as an owner and instructor, I get to help others do the same.”

Interested in trying out Jazzercize? New customers are offered a 10-day trial with unlimited classes for just $39 and no sign-up fee! Visit www.jazzercise.com/location/jazzercise-coronado-community-center for the full schedule and more details.





