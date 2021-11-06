Saturday, November 6, 2021
Local Hero Shoutout to Ron Vernetti (video)

By Brad Willis

Safe Harbor Coronado held a Donor Appreciation event this week at Feast and Fareway. The evening was titled “Navigating Life Together” and was held to thank all Safe Harbor supporters. A special thank you was given to lifetime resident Ron Vernetti, who was recognized for donating over $100,000 over the years. For his service and generosity, Ron receives our “Hero Recognition” shout out!

Safe Harbor provides prevention and intervention that improves the emotional and behavioral health of Coronado youth, families, and community.

The story from Brad Willis:

 

 



Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

