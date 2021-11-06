Local Hero Shoutout to Ron Vernetti (video)

Safe Harbor Coronado held a Donor Appreciation event this week at Feast and Fareway. The evening was titled “Navigating Life Together” and was held to thank all Safe Harbor supporters. A special thank you was given to lifetime resident Ron Vernetti, who was recognized for donating over $100,000 over the years. For his service and generosity, Ron receives our “Hero Recognition” shout out!

Safe Harbor provides prevention and intervention that improves the emotional and behavioral health of Coronado youth, families, and community.

