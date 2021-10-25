Monday, October 25, 2021
Babysitter Training Camp Scheduled for November 12

By City of Coronado

One of Recreation and Golf Services staple courses offered to young teens is Babysitter Training Camp. If you have a young teen, age 11-15, who enjoys caring for younger children – not to mention potentially earning some spending cash – then this may be the camp for them.

Babysitter Training Camp- RecThis four-hour program will train participants how to supervise, care for, and ensure the safety of infants and young children. Hands-on experience is gained by learning how to diaper babies and toddlers, how to recognize and respond in an emergency situation and how to respond to choking. In addition, a brief introduction to infant and child CPR will be provided. The skills being taught here are beneficial to any young teen or adult!

Class is held in person at the Coronado Community Center. COVID-19 Safety Guidelines are followed, and because of this separate training equipment is provided for each participant. Training will be held Friday, November 12 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. The timing could not be better since November 12 is a CUSD Holiday!

If your young teen is interested in caring for and mentoring younger children, starting a babysitting business is the perfect choice!

Contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department at 619-522-7342 to register by phone or check out the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register to register online.

 

 



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

