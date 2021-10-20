Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Armchair Travel Continues to Myanmar Oct. 26

By City of Coronado
Krista Schagunn

Armchair Travel continues its 2021 presentations with a river journey through the fascinating country of Myanmar on October 26. Steeped in over 2,000 years of Buddhist culture and dotted with pagodas and temples, this voyage will take us over 600 kilometers up the Irrawaddy River, passing through ancient cities and jungle villages.

Ms. Krista Schagunn is an author and retired educator who has spent the past thirty years living in various countries overseas.  She has been able to indulge her love of travel through her work and hopes to continue her journeys through retirement.

Join us at 6 pm for refreshments, snacks and spirts and at 6:30 pm hear Ms. Schagunn shares stories and photos from her river voyage aboard the RV Katha Pandaw from Yangon to Mandalay.

Reserve your spot for the nominal fee of $6 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Click https://bit.ly/3pftvBh to register or call 619-522-7343. This event is held at the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

