Karen Strabala, Coronado Rotarian of the Year Celebrated

Written by Wayne Strickland

The Rotary Club of Coronado is proud to announce its Rotarian of the Year, Karen Strabala. Karen has a long history in Coronado as she was born here and is a proud graduate of Coronado High School. She has raised four children who are all Islander graduates. Rotary’s International Youth Exchange Program attracted Karen to join Coronado Rotary in 2008, as two of her daughters participated in the program, one in Germany and the other in Spain.



Throughout her Rotary involvement, and while raising her family, Karen has worked for the Hotel del Coronado off and on over the last 35 years. Karen describes The Del as “…her happy place.” Her position as Sales Site Experience Coordinator in the Sales organization at hotel has made Karen the go-to person for all things associated with The Del.





Karen has served as Club Youth Exchange Officer and broadened her leadership contribution as Rotary District 5340 International Youth Exchange Director. She is the youth leader for the club’s summer youth exchange program and acts as the CHS Student Rotarian liaison. Her varied experiences have made Karen the Club expert on all things related to Rotary Youth activities. Karen has served on 10 Rotary committees, chaired several and was recently on the Club Board of Directors.



When asked what has been most rewarding about her work with youth exchanges, Karen said, “The experience is life changing for the students and host families. To play a small role in making a dream come true or watch a lifelong friendship begin is a magical sight to behold.”



Coronado Rotary is fortunate to have a Club member like Karen Strabala, a worthy Rotarian of the year!

